Maharashtra Four injured in LPG gas cylinder blast in Kalwa

At least four people suffered serious burn injuries following an LPG gas cylinder explosion in Maharashtra's Kalwa on March 20. “Four people got seriously injured and suffered 80 per cent burn injuries after an LPG gas cylinder exploded at a gas agency in Kalwa last night,” said Thane Municipal Corporation. No casualties were reported in the blast. The incident took place at Bharat gas agency office in Kalwa's Shiv Shakti Nagar at 11.30 pm on March 20. The injured workers have been taken to Kalwa's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj (CSM) Hospital for treatment. Further investigation into the matter is underway.