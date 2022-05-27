Maharashtra Forest Department uses satellite imaging to track wildfires

The Forest Department in Maharashtra has deployed a forest fire monitoring system that uses satellite imaging to track and contain incidents of forest fires. The Van Bhavan office in Nagpur uses satellite imaging of fires in remote areas, then relays the information to staff on the ground. Using geographical information system (GIS) technology, the National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) detects fires in the state. “With the help of satellite data, we determine the geo-coordinates of the fire site which are communicated to different forest teams which rush to the site to contain the fire,” said Kalyankumar P, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests.