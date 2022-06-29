Maharashtra floor test: Sanjay Raut terms floor test an unlawful activity citing pendency of matter in SC

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on June 29 termed the floor test in Maharashtra Assembly an unlawful activity citing the matter of disqualification of 16 MLAs being pending in Supreme Court. “We will go to the Supreme Court (against the Maharashtra Governor’s decision to call for a floor test). This is an unlawful activity as the matter of disqualification of our 16 MLAs is pending in SC. The Governor was waiting for this moment only, “said Sanjay Raut.