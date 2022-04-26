Search icon
Maharashtra: Fire breaks out at 5-6 godowns in Pune

A fire broke out at 5 to 6 godowns at Parge Nagar area in Kondhwa of Pune on April 26. 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames. More details are awaited.

