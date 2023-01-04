Maharashtra Farmer protests in unique way buried himself to get possession of land

Maharashtra-based farmer protested in a unique way in Jalna on January 03. The man buried himself in the ground to get possession of the land. According to him, the land was allotted to his mother and maternal aunt. It has also been learnt that the land was allotted to them under Maharashtra’s ‘Karmaveer Dadasaheb Gaikwad Sabalikaran Swabhiman Yojana’.