Maharashtra facing vaccine shortage: State Health Minister

Maharashtra is facing a shortage of Covaxin and Covishield, said the State Health Minister Rajesh Tope on January 12. “There is a shortage of Covaxin in Maharashtra. We are getting calls from district authorities in this regard. In the VC with Union health minister, we demanded 50 lakh doses of Covishield and 40 lakh doses of Covaxin to ramp up vaccination,” the minister said.