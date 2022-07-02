Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis informs about Mumbai Metro line 3

Speaking on Mumbai’s Metro car shed project, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on July 01 informed that the Metro line 3 cannot start until the Metro car shed is prepared. The deputy CM also informed that the previously proposed land for the car shed is disputed. “Mumbai metro line 3 cannot be started until the car shed is prepared. Land proposed by previous government for the car shed is disputed. During our government, 25 per cent of work has been completed on the land proposed by SC and remaining 75 per cent work can be done immediately,” the Deputy CM said.“For the benefit of Mumbaikars, the car shed should only be made on that land proposed by SC in order to start the metro service,” he added.