Maharashtra Demand for colours increases ahead of Holi in Nagpur

Ahead of the Holi festival, the demand for colours has increased in markets of Nagpur, informed a seller on March 15. Many are going to celebrate the festival after almost 2 years of the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in the increased demand and enthusiasm among the people. “The market is flourishing after two years of COVID-19 restrictions. The State government has also given relaxation, so the recovery has been great,” the seller said.