Maharashtra Cyber Cell proposes removal of 22 social media accounts for spreading communal hatred

In wake of the recent occurrences of communal disharmony across the nation, Maharashtra Cyber Cell proposed to block over 22 social media accounts instigating communal bitterness. “Maharashtra Cyber has sent a proposal to block 22 accounts, many have been blocked too. In the wake of the atmosphere at present, we started looking for accounts propagating communal disharmony content,” said Sanjay Shintre, SP, Maharashtra Cyber on April 19. Cyber Cell started with serving notices to intermediaries about the possibility of communal disharmony through such accounts. These intermediaries include Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and others.