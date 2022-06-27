Maharashtra crisis: Sunil Raut refutes rumours of joining Eknath Shinde, says ‘Will work for Shiv Sena till last breath’

Shiv Sena leader Sunil Raut on June 27 ridiculed all the speculations of him joining rebel MLA Eknath Shinde by stating that he will not join them and will continue working for Shiv Sena. “Why will I go to Guwahati? I rather go to Goa to see natural beauty. Will I go to Guwahati to see the faces of those traitors? I am a Shiv Sainik, and I will work for the party till my last breath,” said Raut, while addressing a Press Conference in Mumbai.