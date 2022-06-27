Maharashtra Crisis Shiv Sena workers hold protest in support of Uddhav Thackeray in Delhi

Amid the deepening political crisis in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena workers on June 27 held protests in Delhi. Shiv Sena workers expressed their solidarity with Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. The political crisis in Maharashtra was triggered by rebel MLAs led by Eknath Shinde, who is currently camping in Assam with others.