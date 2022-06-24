Maharashtra crisis Shiv Sena leader travels to Assam urges MLAs to return back

In an attempt to convince the Shiv Sena rebel MLAs and leader Eknath Shinde amid the Maharashtra crisis, Satara Shiv Sena Deputy District Chief Sanjay Bhosale urged the MLAs to return back to 'Matoshree' on June 24 in Guwahati. The Shiv Sena leader travelled from Maharashtra to Assam with banners to urge the leaders to return back.