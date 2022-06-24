Maharashtra crisis Police detain Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Bhosale in Guwahati

Police detained Satara Shiv Sena Deputy District Chief Sanjay Bhosale on June 24 in Guwahati, as the leader camped outside the hotel where the Shiv Sena rebel MLAs and leader Eknath Shinde are staying. The Shiv Sena leader travelled from Maharashtra to Assam with banners to urge the leaders to return to 'Matoshree' amid Maharashtra crisis.