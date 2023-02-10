Maharashtra: Construction work for Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project underway at Vikhroli

Construction work for Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project is underway at Vikhroli. MAHSR Bullet Train project is a 508.17 km under construction High Speed Rail line that will connect Mumbai with Ahmedabad. The project is being executed by the National High Speed Rail Corporation Ltd. “We're going to build 6 platforms around 24 mtr below ground level. Stations have 3 levels including station facilities, passenger amenities & platform on each level,” said Project Manager UP Singh.