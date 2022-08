Maharashtra Congress Chief Nana Patole hits out at Maharashtra govt over agony of farmers

Maharashtra Congress Chief Nana Patole on August 23 said that farmers suffered heavy losses but the government did not do anything. “Farmers have suffered heavy losses due to rains in Maharashtra but govt isn't doing anything. Mumbai Traffic Police recently received a terror threat. A suspicious boat was found in Raigad- Maharashtra. Memories of 26/11 attacks still alive,” said Maharashtra Congress Chief.