Maharashtra CM writes letter to PM Modi to replace Nanar Refinery Project

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has written letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to replace Nanar Refinery Project. Speaking to mediapersons, State Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray said, “CM Uddhav Thackeray has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting to change location of Nanar Refinery project. In his letter, CM has suggested alternate sites for this project. Shiv Sena has a clear stand that Nanar project won't be established where people oppose this project.”