Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray tests positive for COVID-19 amid political crisis says Kamal Nath

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray tested positive for COVID-19, informed State Congress observer Kamal Nath on June 22. Kamal Nath is in Mumbai to chair a meeting between Congress leaders amid political turmoil in the state. After the meeting, Kamal Nath said, “Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray has tested positive for COVID-19.” “41 MLAs out of 44 MLAs attended the meeting here while 3 are on the way. The politics BJP has started is of money and muscle power which is against the constitution. I have seen this a lot. Unity will prevail in Shiv Sena under Udhhav Thackeray,” he added.