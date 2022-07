Maharashtra CM Shinde pays floral tributes to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, BR Ambedkar

Maharashtra's newly-appointed Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited Maharashtra Sadan in Delhi on July 09. Eknath Shinde paid floral tributes to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, BR Ambedkar and Mahatma Jyotirao Phule at the Sadan. Eknath Sinde will be present in Delhi, where he will meet President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi.