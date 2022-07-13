Search icon
Maharashtra: CM Shinde pays floral tribute at Bal Thackeray’s memorial

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray’s memorial in Mumbai on July 13 and paid floral tribute on the occasion of ‘Guru Purnima’.

