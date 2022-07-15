Search icon
Maharashtra CM Shinde informs about measures taken in view of flood

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on July 14 in Mumbai, informed about the efforts that are being made by the government regarding the flood-like situation in several parts of the state. “Efforts are underway to evacuate the people of the flood-affected areas to a safer place. I'm monitoring closely. All the officers are in touch with me. All DMs are in the field. Our government is committed to ensure the safety of people,” the CM said.

