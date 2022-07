Maharashtra: CM Eknath Shinde, MLAs of his faction reach State Assembly

Newly-sworn Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde along with MLAs of his faction reached State Assembly in Mumbai on June 03. The election of the Speaker for the Maharashtra Assembly is set to take place today, after the new Eknath Shinde government took over following the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) rule in the state.