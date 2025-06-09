Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Slams Rahul Gandhi Over Electoral Fraud’ Allegations

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Slams Rahul Gandhi Over 'Electoral Fraud’ Allegations Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis strongly criticized Congress leader and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi over his recent remarks alleging electoral fraud in Bihar. Reacting to Rahul Gandhi’s tweet on Bihar elections, Fadnavis said: "This means that Rahul Gandhi has accepted his defeat in Bihar. Till the time Rahul Gandhi doesn't come to the ground and understands facts, lies to people, and gives false hopes to himself and his party, his party can never win. He will have to wake up and understand the reality. Otherwise, he will keep speaking nonsense, keep lying, and insulting voters. Neither does Rahul Gandhi understand what he's saying, nor do people understand what he's saying." The BJP leader’s remarks come amid ongoing political sparring over election transparency.