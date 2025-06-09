Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Dismisses Rahul Gandhis ECI Fixing Claims | Rahul Gandhi vs EC

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Dismisses Rahul Gandhi's 'ECI Fixing' Claims | Rahul Gandhi vs EC Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday strongly criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his claims of poll rigging during the Maharashtra Assembly elections. Fadnavis accused Rahul Gandhi of continuously insulting the democratic process and disrespecting the public mandate. “Rahul Gandhi consistently insults the democratic process. He repeatedly disrespects the public mandate. People have rejected Rahul Gandhi, and in retaliation, he is rejecting the people. This will only push the Congress party further into decline,” Fadnavis said. The BJP leader’s remarks come amid a growing political row after Rahul Gandhi alleged “match-fixing” in the elections and questioned the Election Commission’s credibility.