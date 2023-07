Maharashtra Bus Accident: Several Charred To Death As Bus Catches Fire In Buldhana

In a horrifying incident, at least 26 people died after a bus traveling from Maharashtra’s Yavatmal to Pune caught fire in Buldhana on the Samruddhi Mahamarg Expressway on July 01. The incident happened when the bus overturned after a tyre burst leading to flames in the bus.A total of 33 people were traveling on the bus. Seven people sustained injuries and the injured were shifted to Buldhana Civil Hospital.