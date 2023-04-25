Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule mocks ‘confusion in MVA’ over Sharad Pawar’s comments

While talking to media persons during a press conference on April 24, Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party president Chandrashekhar Bawankule questioned slammed Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and claimed leaders in the alliance are confused after Sharad Pawar expressed concerns. He said, “What Sharad Pawar has said is his personal opinion on Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). Sharad Pawar will soon know if those who are abandoned by their own people can really lead MVA. There is confusion among its leaders as well as the public about how far the Maha Vikas Aghadi will go.”