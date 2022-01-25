Maharashtra BJP MLAs son among 7 medical students killed in car accident

Seven medical students, including a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA's son, were killed in a road accident around 11.30 pm on January 24. The deceased were on the way to Wardha in Maharashtra when their car fell from a bridge near Selsura late at night. The mishap took place around 11:30 pm. The Centre has announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the victims. The injured will get Rs 50,000 each as compensation from the PMNRF. The unfortunate accident claimed life of Avishkar Rahangdale who is the son of Vijay Rahangdale’s, an MLA from Tirora constituency.