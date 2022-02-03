Maharashtra Bibi Ka Maqbara in Aurangabad reopens for tourists from today

After being shut for tourists for around three months, historic site Bibi Ka Maqbara in Aurangabad, Maharashtra reopened from February 03. The historic sites were closed due to an increase in COVID-19 cases. Online and QR scanned tickets for the entry are available at Bibi Ka Maqbara for the visitors. “Online tickets and QR scanned tickets are available at Bibi Ka Maqbara for people. Visitors buy tickets from QR codes installed here,” said Milan Kumar Chauley, Superintending Archaeologist.