Ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections, Congress leader Nana Patole sharply criticizes the Mahayuti alliance, which includes Shiv Sena, NCP, and BJP, accusing them of diverting focus towards Hindu-Muslim issues rather than addressing critical challenges facing the state. Patole argues that this focus undermines real concerns such as employment, infrastructure, and economic development, which are essential for Maharashtra’s growth.