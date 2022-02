Maharashtra: Aaditya Thackeray inaugurates ‘Waghoba’ statue in Mumbai

Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray on February 09 inaugurated a statue of ‘Waghoba’ at August Kranti Maidan to mark the completion of 200 years of spotting the last tiger at Gowalia Tank in Mumbai.The minister was accompanied by some school kids during the inauguration. He also announced that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will have its own ‘Waghoba Club’ in schools for nature trails.