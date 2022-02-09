Maharashtra: 90-year-old man murders wife, daughter worrying about them after his death

The police arrested a 90-year-old man, Purushottam Singh, who confessed the murder of his bed-ridden wife and mentally challenged daughter as he was worried about their well-being after he dies, informed Senior Inspector Sanjiv Pimple on February 08 in Mumbai. “A 90 years old man, Purushottam Singh, has been arrested and sent to 3-day police custody after confessing to murdering his bed-ridden wife and mentally challenged daughter in Sher-e-Punjab Colony, as he was worried about what will happen to them after he dies,” Senior Inspector said. He later called his other daughter to confess about the murder. The man has been sent to a 3-day police custody.