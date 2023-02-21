Maharashtra: 2 police personnel killed, one injured in Naxal attack

Two police personnel were killed and one sustained injuries after 14-15 naxals attacked unarmed police personnel at a checkpost in Chhattisgarh on February 20. While addressing the mediapersons, Deputy Inspector General of Police of Anti-Naxal Operation Sandip Patil said, “Two police personnel were killed while one was injured after 14-15 Naxals attacked unarmed police personnel at a checkpost in Chhattisgarh 800 meters away from Maharashtra border.”