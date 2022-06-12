Search icon
Maharashtra: 2 dead as tree falls on autorickshaw in Nashik

Two person were killed when a tree fell on their autorickshaw in Maharashtra's Nashik district on June 11. On the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Road, the incident occurred near ITI signal.

