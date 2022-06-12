हिंदी में पढ़ें
GO
X
Latest News
Photos
Videos
Explainers
India
Entertainment
Sports
Viral News
Lifestyle
Business
World
Ezmall
Home
Videos
Maharashtra: 2 dead as tree falls on autorickshaw in Nashik
Two person were killed when a tree fell on their autorickshaw in Maharashtra's Nashik district on June 11. On the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Road, the incident occurred near ITI signal.
INDIA
WORLD
BUSINESS
TECHNOLOGY
SPORTS
CRICKET
ENTERTAINMENT
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
Partner site:
Zee News
©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Latest News
Photos
Videos
Explainers
India
Entertainment
Sports
Viral News
Lifestyle
Business
World
Ezmall