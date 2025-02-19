Mahakumbh 2025 CM Yogis Big Statement On Mahakumbh Stampede | CM Yogi On Mahakumbh Incident

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed the state assembly today regarding the tragic stampede at Mahakumbh 2025, expressing deep sorrow over the incident. He emphasized that it is not right to do politics over such a serious matter and assured that strict crowd control measures will be implemented to prevent future occurrences. CM Yogi also announced compensation for the victims' families and refuted allegations of VIP bathing disruptions, urging people to avoid rumors. The government is committed to ensuring better safety and management at the grand religious event.