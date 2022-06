Maha Vikas Aghadi holds strategy meet ahead of RS Polls in Mumbai

Ahead of the Rajya Sabha Polls in Maharashtra, Maha Vikas Aghadi partners held a meeting at a hotel in Mumbai on June 07. Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray, NCP leader Sharad Pawar, and Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge were present at the meeting. The voting for the RS Polls will be held on June 10.