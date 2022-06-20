‘Maha Quiz’ will inform all about State Central govt schemes says HP CM Jairam Thakur

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur virtually attended the closing ceremony of ‘Himachal Maha Quiz’ on June 19 and said that the quiz has been organised to inform all about state and central government schemes. “People these days don't have proper information on many important & beneficial government schemes. So aside from our efforts, a 'Maha Quiz' has been organized in the state, based on state & central government schemes,” said CM Jairam Thakur.