Maha Political Crisis: BJP MLC Pravin Darekar leaves from party leader Devendra Fadnavis’s residence

As the political tug of war in Maharashtra continued on June 26, Bharatiya Janata Party MLC Pravin Darekar was seen leaving from the Mumbai residence of party leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The political turbulence in Maharashtra was triggered by the faction war in Shiv Sena after Minister Eknath Shinde flew to Surat with some MLAs and then to Guwahati where he claims to have the support of 38 MLAs of the party, thus achieving the two-thirds majority in the Shiv Sena.