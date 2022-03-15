Magic of PM Modi welfare schemes development behind electoral wins Anurag Thakur

After securing a comfortable win in four out of five states in recent Assembly Polls, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on March 15 held Prime Minister Narendra Modi leadership behind the supremacy of BJP in elections and asserted that party’s welfare schemes, developments and honesty helped BJP to regain its power in these states. “Due to the magic of PM Modi, welfare schemes, development and honesty, BJP has come to power once again in UP, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur. This shows that PM Modi stood with the people even at the time of crisis,” he said. “I received opportunity to work as party's co-incharge in UP. It was very clear that public loves the pair of PM Modi-CM Yogi. Blooming of 'Lotus' in four states clearly indicates that in 2024, BJP government will be formed once again under PM Modi's leadership and people stand with him,” he added.