Magh Mela: Devotees return after taking bath in Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj

Devotees who had come to visit Magh Mela returned after taking bath in Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj of Uttar Pradesh on February 08. Magh Purnima bathing also marked the end of the month-long Kalpvas. It is celebrated around the months of January and February. On this occasion, the devotees take a holy dip in Ganga, meditate and offer prayers to Lord Vishnu.