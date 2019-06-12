Trending#

Madurai school classrooms get attractive train compartment makeover

  • Jun 12, 2019, 09:15 PM IST

Classrooms at Madurai’s Higher Secondary School have been designed differently to attract admissions. The classrooms have been artistically designed like train compartments. The school is located at Meenakshi Bazaar near Madurai Railway Station. This school has been functioning for over 150 years comprising of more than 2000 students. It also has a primary section consisting of more than 100 students. This conceptualized train is directed towards Madurai from Chennai.