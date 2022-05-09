Madras Regiment of Indian Army organises Weapons exhibition in Assam

Madras Regiment of the Indian Army held an exhibition of weapons in Dibrugarh, Assam on May 09. The weapons displayed here are used by the Indian Army in the combat operations. The main aim of the exhibition was to connect youth with the Indian Army. Children also overwhelmingly participated in the weapons exhibition. Colonel Ranjit Singh, CO of the Fifth Madras Regiment interacted with NCC students.