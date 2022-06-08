Madhya Pradesh: Women of Paradsinga village create unique ‘Desi Seed Bank’

Madhya Pradesh: Women of Paradsinga village create unique ‘Desi Seed Bank’ Women from Paradsinga village in Chhindwara district of Madhya Pradesh created a ‘Desi Seed Bank’. They took all the responsibilities, from the collection of seeds to its distribution. Their main motto behind this creation was to preserve indigenous seeds, making women self-reliant. Their products include- seed balls, calendars, crackers and rakhis, which are created using these indigenous seeds. Speaking to ANI, Shweta Bhattad, Director of the bank said, “We carry out the work of collection and distribution of seeds. We preserve indigenous seeds and sell seed balls, calendars, crackers and rakhis made using seeds, helping women become self-reliant.” Milsagar, member of Desi Seed Bank said, “Because of this seed bank, we do not have to buy expensive seeds. We exchange the preserved indigenous seeds with each other and later plant them in our gardens and terraces. We also sell several products that are made using these seeds.”