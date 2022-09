Madhya Pradesh: State Home Minister confirmed, Police detain 21 PFI associates from 8 districts

Police have detained 21 people who were associated with PFI from 8 districts of Madhya Pradesh. On this, State Home Minister Narottam Mishra said, “Police have caught 21 people (associated with PFI) from 8 districts. Links about them were found after the people who were arrested last week were interrogated.”