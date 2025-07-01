Madhya Pradesh Nurse Murder Man Slits Teens Throat At Madhya Pradesh Hospital | Viral Video

A horrifying act of violence has exposed deep cracks in public safety and hospital security in Madhya Pradesh. On June 27, inside the government district hospital of Narsinghpur, a 19-year-old girl named Sandhya Chaudhary, a Class 12 student, was brutally murdered in full public view by a man obsessed with her - and no one intervened.