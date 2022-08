Madhya Pradesh: MP CM Shivraj Chouhan conducts aerial survey of flood-affected Vidisha

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan conducted an aerial survey of flood-affected Vidisha on August 23. Heavy rain in Madhya Pradesh has been wreaking havoc. IMD issued ‘red alert’ for heavy rainfall in 39 districts including Bhopal, Ujjain, Jabalpur, and more.