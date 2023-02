Madhya Pradesh: Minor raped, murdered in Gwalior, accused arrested

Madhya Pradesh Police arrested a person in rape and murder case of a minor on February 08. The incident took place under the limits of Karhiya police station on February 06. As per the police, the girl was raped and later on murdered by her uncle on the pretext of taking her to a wedding. The accused has admitted the crime and further investigation is underway.