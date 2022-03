Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan performs ‘Holika Dahan’ in Bhopal

Ahead of the Holi festival, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan with his wife Sadhna Singh performed ‘Holi Poojan’ and ‘Holika Dahan’ on March 17 in Bhopal. ‘Holika Dahan’ is a ritual that symbolizes the victory of good over evil. Holi will be celebrated on March 18 this year.