Madhya Pradesh: Beating Retreat ceremony organised in Bhopal

‘Beating the Retreat’ ceremony, which marks the formal end of Republic Day celebrations, held in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal on January 29. State Governor Mangubhai Patel was present on the occasion. The ceremony traces its origins to the early 1950s when Major Roberts of the Indian Army indigenously developed the unique ceremony of display by the massed bands.