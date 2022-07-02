Madhya Pradesh: 3 persons of panchayat elections polling party injured during pelting of stones

Around three persons of polling party got injured after stones were pelted at their bus in Garwal village of Dhar districton in Madhya Pradesh on July 01. The team was returning after the three-tier panchayat elections voting process. Arrests are yet to be made in this case. Speaking about the incident, SDPO, Manawar, Dilip Singh Bidwal said, “When the bus was leaving, the winning side burst crackers and started pelting stones on the bus too. Some police vehicles also suffered damage. Case registered against 100-150 people. A few people received minor injuries. Arrests are yet to be made.”