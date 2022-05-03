Made PM Gati Shakti Master Plan to bring all stakeholders to common platform: PM Modi in Berlin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 02 while interacting with the Indian diaspora at Potsdamer Platz in Berlin laid emphasis on the importance of PM Gati Shakti Master Plan in brining all stakeholders to one platform. “Before 2014, wherever you used to see, everything would be a work in progress. I'm not criticising anyone but if a road was made, then it's dug up for electricity, then for water. To end this, we've made PM Gati Shakti Master Plan. It brought all stakeholders associated with infrastructure to one common platform,” said the PM.