Made in India perfume launched in New York

A Made in India perfume from Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj was launched in New York as part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' programme on Valentine's Day. The launch of the perfume 'Vikas Khanna by Zighrana' was unveiled by the Consulate General of India in New York Randhir Jaiswal here. Perfume maker Zighrana said that it is delighted to work with an Indian cultural icon and intrepid entrepreneur Vikas Khanna for their first perfume. "This is possibly the first time that you have an Indian perfume from Kannauj (UP), that too, at a time when we are celebrating India's 75 years of Independence," said Randhir Jaiswal.